Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’
05:14
Share this -
copied
MSNBC Political Contributor Jake Sherman, and MSNBC Contributor, Former US Attorney & Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the latest lies from former President Trump about the Vice President’s role in overturning elections. “If you want to be consistent, then wouldn’t Kamala Harris have the lawful right to decide the outcome of the next presidential election?” says Rosenberg. “Mr. Trump really does not think about what he says.”Feb. 1, 2022
Now Playing
Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’
05:14
UP NEXT
Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better
07:01
New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats
05:38
The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine
00:30
A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19
02:40
Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better