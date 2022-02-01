Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

MSNBC Political Contributor Jake Sherman, and MSNBC Contributor, Former US Attorney & Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the latest lies from former President Trump about the Vice President’s role in overturning elections. “If you want to be consistent, then wouldn’t Kamala Harris have the lawful right to decide the outcome of the next presidential election?” says Rosenberg. “Mr. Trump really does not think about what he says.”Feb. 1, 2022