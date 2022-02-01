IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    00:30

  • A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

    02:40

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37

  • Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'

    07:07

  • Experts react to breaking news of strong GDP growth in Q4 of 2021

    03:27

  • Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation

    05:58

  • Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'

    11:44

  • College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital

    04:52

  • Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'

    02:38

  • AZ Secy. of State Hobbs says bills to change elections 'are nothing more than based in conspiracy theories'

    03:20

  • Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February

    11:57

  • Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions

    03:42

  • Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge  

    04:04

  • Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history

    04:22

  • Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports

    07:09

  • Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again

    03:24

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party 

    08:52

Stephanie Ruhle

Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

05:14

MSNBC Political Contributor Jake Sherman, and MSNBC Contributor, Former US Attorney & Senior FBI Official Chuck Rosenberg joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the latest lies from former President Trump about the Vice President’s role in overturning elections. “If you want to be consistent, then wouldn’t Kamala Harris have the lawful right to decide the outcome of the next presidential election?” says Rosenberg. “Mr. Trump really does not think about what he says.”Feb. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    00:30

  • A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

    02:40

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All