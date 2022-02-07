Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

New York Times Contributor and Pivot Co-Host Kara Swisher joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Spotify’s latest apology after they removed over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast from its platform due to his use of racial slurs. Swisher says the problem with the streaming platform refusing to silence Rogan is “it puts them in a heroic position as if they are defenders of free speech, when in fact they just didn’t do their job.”Feb. 7, 2022