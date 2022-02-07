IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’

    04:41

  • Stephanie Ruhle announces show change

    01:18

  • Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’

    03:44

  • Key takeaways from the January jobs report

    08:16

  • Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city

    05:45

  • MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

    04:49

  • Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe

    04:13

  • NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate

    03:01

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

    01:25

  • Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump

    08:00

  • CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’

    04:54

  • Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

    04:56

  • Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14

  • Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    00:30

  • A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

    02:40

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37

  • Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'

    07:07

Stephanie Ruhle

Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

04:12

New York Times Contributor and Pivot Co-Host Kara Swisher joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Spotify’s latest apology after they removed over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast from its platform due to his use of racial slurs. Swisher says the problem with the streaming platform refusing to silence Rogan is “it puts them in a heroic position as if they are defenders of free speech, when in fact they just didn’t do their job.”Feb. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’

    04:41

  • Stephanie Ruhle announces show change

    01:18

  • Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’

    03:44

  • Key takeaways from the January jobs report

    08:16

  • Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All