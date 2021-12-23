Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'
Former Administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes and author of the memoir, "A Journal for Jordan," Dana Canedy, shares her family's deeply personal story about losing her partner and the father of her son to war as the new movie about their experience hits theaters around the country. "The pain is worth it to tell the story," she tells Stephanie Ruhle.Dec. 23, 2021
