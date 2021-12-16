Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust
Stephanie Ruhle explains why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's opposition to banning members of Congress from owning individual stocks matters. Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses and says Pelosi's comment about the topic goes to the public's expectation of corruption from politicians.Dec. 16, 2021
