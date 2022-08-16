IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What matters, and what doesn't, in the DOJ's Trump papers probe

    10:39
Rachel Maddow

What matters, and what doesn't, in the DOJ's Trump papers probe

10:39

Brandon Van Grack, former top espionage prosecutor at the Justice Department, talks with Rachel Maddow about the core elements of the investigation of Donald Trump's handling of classified material that are worth watching and what, among the seemingly hourly new headlines, is just noisy distraction.Aug. 16, 2022

