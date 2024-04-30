IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability
April 30, 202407:47
Rachel Maddow

Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

07:47

Donald Trump may hog the spotlight with his politics and legal maneuvering to avoid accountability for his role in the January 6 insurrection, but Rachel Maddow points out the plot to keep Trump in office despite losing the election has spun into a "sprawling, nationwide scandal" with effects that can be seen damaging state Republican parties as well as individual, prominent Republicans. April 30, 2024

