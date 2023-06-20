IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

What ever happened to the federal investigation of Trump's fake elector scheme?

07:21

Rachel Maddow revisits what was learned about Donald Trump's fake elector scheme in the wake of his defeat in the 2020 election and the January 6 riot, and shares details of new reporting from The Washington Post about why the FBI was so slow to investigate that aspect of Trump's effort to subvert the election. June 20, 2023

