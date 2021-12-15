Warnock to Senate Democrats: Bipartisanship at whose expense?
06:50
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow shares highlights from Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock's impassioned speech to the Senate on the need to make an exception to the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation that will save democracy in the United States, just like they made an exception to the filibuster for raising the debt ceiling.Dec. 15, 2021
UP NEXT
Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle
04:30
Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing
06:27
Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections
04:19
Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing
04:44
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law
07:22
Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign