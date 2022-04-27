U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New disclosures of evidence expose role of GOP legislators in January 6th planning

    07:48

  • Schiff slams GOP legislators for violating oath of office by supporting insurrection

    03:58

  • While U.S. invests in electric vehicle chargers, Musk has ...other priorities

    02:38

  • Why Musk may regret purchase of Twitter when reality of content moderation hits

    05:14

  • Curious number of Russian oligarchs have died since invasion of Ukraine

    04:43

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

    08:52

  • Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

    05:47

  • GOP Leader McCarthy wanted Twitter to suspend other Republican members of Congress: report

    02:53

  • New book exposes duplicity of Republican leaders toward Trump

    04:29

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

    07:29

  • Brazilian president puts records of Moscow trip under seal for five years

    02:17

  • Trump-endorsed candidate booted from ballot by state GOP amid cringey campaign

    06:31

  • Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants

    04:26

  • Heedless Russian military risks catastrophe with Ukraine nuclear plants

    06:46

  • New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine

    07:03

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • 'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics 

    11:57

Rachel Maddow

U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion

04:45

Rachel Maddow reports on a meeting convened by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with dozens of countries in attendance to discuss further military support for Ukraine against the invasion by Russia, and notes that the previous administration would likely not have been able to rally such an assembly. April 27, 2022

