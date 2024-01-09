IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

U.S. GOP shows unique rejection of democracy with embrace of Trump: Maddow

06:33

Rachel Maddow looks at how former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was punished by the political right in his country after he encouraged a violent rejection of his electoral defeat, and contrasts that with the deepened Republican embrace of Donald Trump despite his failed January 6 insurrection.Jan. 9, 2024

