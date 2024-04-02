IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. foes exploit Trump's divisiveness with fake MAGA accounts; China adopts Russian tactics
April 2, 202410:58
Rachel Maddow looks at how China has learned to take advantage of Donald Trump's divisiveness within American society by mimicking his supporters online using techniques that were successful for Russia in the 2016 election. Tiffany Hsu, technology reporter for The New York Times, joins to discuss how China is stepping up its disinformation game. April 2, 2024

