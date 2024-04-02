U.S. foes exploit Trump's divisiveness with fake MAGA accounts; China adopts Russian tactics

- Now Playing
U.S. foes exploit Trump's divisiveness with fake MAGA accounts; China adopts Russian tactics10:58
- UP NEXT
Judge has enough of Trump's attacks on family members; extends gag order on 'defendant's vitriol'04:59
Combat training for election workers? Arizona braces for Trump-addled election deniers07:59
Maddow joins colleagues in objecting to McDaniel for legitimizing Trump, attacking democracy11:59
Panicking Trump coming up short for civil fraud penalty; no friends stepping up as deadline nears07:18
Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid04:25
How pro-Trump election officials could make sure your vote doesn't count08:19
How Russia duped two Republicans with propaganda laundered through fake news sites03:54
'Massive national security risk': Trump financial desperation makes access to U.S. secrets dangerous04:22
'Everything's for sale': Trump's TikTok flip-flop follows disturbing pattern11:46
Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response03:13
'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union10:39
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’08:37
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 202408:26
Maddow: ‘The Republican party is trying to get rid of the form of government we have'09:34
Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election04:45
'That person': Democrat Jason Palmer beats Joe Biden to win American Samoa, NBC News projects02:15
Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech08:16
'Why stop?': Republican race stays more interesting with Nikki Haley in it03:15
- Now Playing
U.S. foes exploit Trump's divisiveness with fake MAGA accounts; China adopts Russian tactics10:58
- UP NEXT
Judge has enough of Trump's attacks on family members; extends gag order on 'defendant's vitriol'04:59
Combat training for election workers? Arizona braces for Trump-addled election deniers07:59
Maddow joins colleagues in objecting to McDaniel for legitimizing Trump, attacking democracy11:59
Panicking Trump coming up short for civil fraud penalty; no friends stepping up as deadline nears07:18
Putin flexes expansionist muscles as GOP stalling starves Ukraine of military aid04:25
Play All