U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine
06:51
Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia talks about the U.S. announcement of intelligence suggesting Russia will use false flag attacks to justify invading Ukraine, and the military power Russia has amassed at Ukraine's border.Jan. 15, 2022
