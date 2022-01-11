Trump lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors; days later, Trump rants about law enforcement
10:57
Share this -
copied
Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney for DeKalb Count, Georgia, talks with Rachel Maddow about new details in the criminal investigation of Donald Trump's alleged actions to pressure election officials in that state.Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Trump lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors; days later, Trump rants about law enforcement
10:57
UP NEXT
No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge
02:09
Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case
04:34
Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden
07:02
Trump victim act follows authoritarian playbook drawing in fanatical supporters
06:16
'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle