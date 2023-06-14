IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

    Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

  Trump legal hole may be too deep to plead his way out: former Agnew prosecutor

  Why banning Trump from public office could tempt DOJ on a no-jail plea deal

  Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides 'predictive assistance'

  'Croix de Feu' attempts to take France by storm in 1934

  Maddow: 'The harm is done,' Trump shattered U.S. reputation for protecting allies' intel

  Coded comments from GOP congressmen add to concerns about violence around Trump case

  Maddow on Trump indictment: 'He knew it was wrong when he did it'

  Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss charges

  U.S. considers action to counter anti-gay hate stoked in Uganda by American evangelicals

  'Do not congratulate': Trump coziness with dictators tests GOP primary opponents

  Trump posts online meltdown after lawyers meet DOJ officials; charges anticipated soon

  Rachel Maddow announces new podcast series: 'Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News'

  DOJ's reported interest in Trump foreign business deals reframes scope of Mar-a-Lago probe

  Saddled with Trump, unpopular policies, GOP toys with tanking economy under Biden

  Carroll moves to teach Trump lesson he failed to learn from loss in court

  Bicyclist brings white supremacists low with skilled heckling

  Durham report, long-awaited by Trump supporters, fails to deliver on hype

  E. Jean Carroll 'thrilled' to finally hold Donald Trump to account for his lies

Rachel Maddow

There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that newly indicted ex-president Donald Trump has begun an address to supporters at his Bedminster golf club but in light of the expectation that the speech will be a "litany of lies and false accusations" MSNBC will not broadcast the speech live but will instead report any news that comes from it. June 14, 2023

