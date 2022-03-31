IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Russian recklessness suggests Putin learned wrong lessons in past military disasters

06:31

Ali Velshi looks back at how Russia compensated for poor military strategy in its war with Chechnya with brutality and destruction, ultimately allowing Vladimir Putin to appoint a loyal puppet leader in Chechnya after years of devastating war. March 31, 2022

