Russian recklessness suggests Putin learned wrong lessons in past military disasters
Ali Velshi looks back at how Russia compensated for poor military strategy in its war with Chechnya with brutality and destruction, ultimately allowing Vladimir Putin to appoint a loyal puppet leader in Chechnya after years of devastating war. March 31, 2022
Russian recklessness suggests Putin learned wrong lessons in past military disasters
