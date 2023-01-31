IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

Rachel Maddow

Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

03:51

Rachel Maddow reports on Russia's new ban on Russian-language independent news outlet Meduza, which is already based outside of Russia, but is now illegal for Russians to contribute to or even speak to.Jan. 31, 2023

    Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

