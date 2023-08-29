IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meadows takes risk with surprise testimony that has potential to backfire

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Report on Trump's private remarks reveals true stakes of 2024 election

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait

    04:00

  • Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump

    08:42

  • Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.

    02:12

  • Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through

    05:50

  • Historic "Little Rock Nine" school pushes back on Arkansas law limiting race studies

    03:44

  • Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?

    06:22

  • The dog that didn't bark: Trump's calls for massive protests go unanswered

    07:06

  • A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers

    02:37

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal

    09:36

  • 'A terrible moment for our country': Clinton reacts to string of Donald Trump indictments

    03:00

  • 'It's rooting against America': Clinton on Trump bashing US women's soccer and American institutions

    04:10

  • Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

    02:32

  • Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids

    08:28

  • The Trump fraud case you forgot about: Scammy scheme lawsuit unnoticed among big cases

    04:29

  • Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

    04:14

  • Judge emphasizes Trump 'not commit a crime,' 'try to influence a juror' in terms of release

    08:13

  • 'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

    02:44

Rachel Maddow

Report on Trump's private remarks reveals true stakes of 2024 election

04:11

Rachel Maddow shares reporting in The New York Times that Donald Trump has spoken openly to his aides about his desire to use the presidency to get himself out of legal trouble, and asks whether that means the threat of legal prosecution if he leaves office will prompt Trump to make sure he never does leave office.Aug. 29, 2023

  • Meadows takes risk with surprise testimony that has potential to backfire

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Report on Trump's private remarks reveals true stakes of 2024 election

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait

    04:00

  • Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump

    08:42

  • Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.

    02:12

  • Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All