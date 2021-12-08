Putin tests U.S., allies with belligerence toward Ukraine
Fiona Hill, former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, talks with Rachel Maddow about what Vladimir Putin wants with all of the attention he's drawing to himself, and the best strategy for the United States and its allies to discourage Putin from further aggression. Dec. 8, 2021
