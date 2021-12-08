IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fall of 'heinously ugly' racist statue marks another step in slow march of progress

    05:49

  • Covid shows ominous signs as winter sets in; Omicron incidental to flare-up

    08:36

  • Putin tests U.S., allies with belligerence toward Ukraine

    05:31

  • In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress 

    03:04

  • Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election

    05:10

  • Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman

    07:30

  • Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship

    04:15

  • Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election

    03:35

  • Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

    11:52

  • January 6th Committee encounters questions of criminality while following evidence

    04:40

  • As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt

    10:19

  • January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

    01:37

  • Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies

    05:10

  • Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights

    02:55

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

    03:09

  • Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose

    08:07

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint

    03:28

  • U.S. women's reproductive rights at stake as Supreme Court to hear 'biggest case in years'

    07:59

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

    06:35

Rachel Maddow

Putin tests U.S., allies with belligerence toward Ukraine

05:31

Fiona Hill, former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, talks with Rachel Maddow about what Vladimir Putin wants with all of the attention he's drawing to himself, and the best strategy for the United States and its allies to discourage Putin from further aggression. Dec. 8, 2021

