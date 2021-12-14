Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing
04:44
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow plays portions of January 6th Committee vice chair Liz Cheney's statements at a contempt hearing for Mark Meadows in which she explains the investigation's interest in potential criminal interference in the election by Donald Trump, as well as potentially members of Congress. Dec. 14, 2021
Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle
04:30
Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing
06:27
Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections
04:19
Now Playing
Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing
04:44
UP NEXT
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law
07:22
Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign