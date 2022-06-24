IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Six questions to help follow the January 6th investigation

    01:36

  • Trump's fake elector scheme becomes more than just a scandal

    11:45

  • Democratic donors back 2022 races to head off Trump 2024 plot

    06:29

  • 'A mob at your door': Pattern in Trump's pressure campaign emerges at January 6th hearings

    03:18

  • What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing

    02:50

  • Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing

    09:05

  • Why Ron Johnson is right to worry about being associated with Trump's fake elector scheme

    05:33

  • Schiff: Trump used his Big Lie as a bludgeon to bend officials to his will

    07:26

  • 'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings

    02:46

  • Ongoing attacks by Trump-deluded election deniers erode democracy's resilience in U.S. 

    02:06

  • Trump attacks created crisis for American election workers, January 6th hearings show

    03:39

  • Republican rebuffed Trump, sounded alarm on 'breathtaking' fake elector scheme

    06:23

  • Trump-inspired anti-democracy activism spreads in New Mexico

    03:30

  • Trump was told election workers he terrorized was innocent, hearings show

    10:13

  • DOJ reveals investigations, prosecutions in request for January 6th interview transcripts

    05:48

  • Who the heck is John Eastman, anyway?

    03:11

  • Shifting 'red lines' gave Trump enablers a pretense of principle

    02:02

  • Pence mindset on January 6th seen in mistrust of Secret Service

    04:49

  • 'We were one Mike Pence away from a coup.'

    03:25

  • Violence a recognized factor in Trump coup plan: hearing witnesses

    07:08

Rachel Maddow

Open question after fifth hearing: Who installed Klukowski at DOJ?

02:24

Katie Benner, Justice Department reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the new detail that Ken Klukowski was an emissary of John Eastman's fake elector scheme at the Department of Justice and the opacity of how Klukowski got to the DOJ in the first place.June 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Six questions to help follow the January 6th investigation

    01:36

  • Trump's fake elector scheme becomes more than just a scandal

    11:45

  • Democratic donors back 2022 races to head off Trump 2024 plot

    06:29

  • 'A mob at your door': Pattern in Trump's pressure campaign emerges at January 6th hearings

    03:18

  • What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing

    02:50

  • Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing

    09:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All