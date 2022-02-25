One way Putin's ill-considered invasion of Ukraine will likely backfire
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, points out that while concerns about NATO encroachment by have been a false pretense by Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, he's likely to end up with a much stronger NATO and U.S. military presence on his borders now that he's revealed his power madness. Feb. 25, 2022
