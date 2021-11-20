Media dilemma: How to cover indecent politicians without amplifying them?

Kyle Clark, anchor and managing editor of "Next with Kyle Clark" on 9News in Denver, talks with Rachel Maddow about the challenge of reporting on politicians like Lauren Boebert, who say "cruel, false, and bigoted things" with regularity, without amplifying the message or helping publicity stunts, and the double standard that politicians who are not routinely offensive get more coverage when they cross the line than those who have no regard for the line in the first place. Nov. 20, 2021