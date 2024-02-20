IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maddow: The world needs Russian dissidents against growing threat of Putin aggression
Feb. 20, 2024

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: The world needs Russian dissidents against growing threat of Putin aggression

10:00

Rachel Maddow looks at the increasingly aggressive danger Vladimir Putin poses to the world, from reckless treatment of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant to plans for launching nuclear weapons into space, and argues that the world needs Russia to change, so the world needs Russian dissidents even as Putin does his best to kill them off. Feb. 20, 2024

