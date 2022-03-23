IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties

    04:37

  • Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing

    01:21

  • Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

    02:11

  • Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement

    03:08

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

    06:04

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    07:53

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications

    06:42

  • Sen. Booker: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘is going to show America the power of her character’

    07:29

  • White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels

    00:19

  • President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III

    02:27

  • Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

    01:16

  • Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’

    02:28

  • Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    02:17

  • Rep. Cicilline: American people do not want to finance this war by buying Russian oil

    07:29

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

  • U.S. expected to announce ban of Russian oil following ban of energy imports

    03:02

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

    01:44

  • Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

    04:14

  • Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment

    02:31

Rachel Maddow

Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing

04:13

Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, talks about the lines of attack Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee pursued against Ketanji Brown Jackson absent any substantive issues with her record.March 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties

    04:37

  • Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing

    01:21

  • Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

    02:11

  • Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement

    03:08

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

    06:04

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All