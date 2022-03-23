Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing
04:13
Share this -
copied
Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, talks about the lines of attack Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee pursued against Ketanji Brown Jackson absent any substantive issues with her record.March 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties
04:37
Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing
01:21
Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
02:11
Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement
03:08
'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences
06:04
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine