    Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids

Rachel Maddow

Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids

Rachel Maddow takes a look at the "JR-15," a small, lightweight gun designed for use by small children, and company's effort to appeal to little kids with their marketing. Illinois is hoping to ban such marketing over the objections of gun lobbyists, Rachel Maddow reports. Aug. 8, 2023

