House votes (again) to remove Confederate statues, bust of disgraced justice from Capitol

House votes (again) to remove Confederate statues, bust of disgraced justice from Capitol07:55
Rachel Maddow reviews the history of the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision and the sculpted bust that honors former Chief Justice Roger Taney in the Capitol despite the disgrace of that decision sullying his name to this day. For the second time, the House has voted to remove that bust and Confederate statues from the Capitol with hope that the Democratic-led senate will give the bill a better reception than when Mitch McConnell was leader.