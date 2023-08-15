IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52
Rachel Maddow

Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

02:52

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficulty President Joe Biden is having conveying the successes of his administration to the American public in a "splintered information ecosystem" and a political environment in which the opposition tears down America's achievements instead of celebrating them.Aug. 15, 2023

