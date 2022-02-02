IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Federal investigators focused on rash of threats against historically Black schools

04:56

Rep. Alma Adams, founder and co-chair of the HBCU Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about the wave of bomb threats against over 20 historically black colleges and universities in less than a month.Feb. 2, 2022

