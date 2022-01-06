Fate of voting rights legislation rests on pressure from 'spotlight of history'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismisses Mitch McConnell's suggestion of reforming the Electoral Count Act instead of passing voting rights legislation, and explains finite amount of time Democrats have to act on voting rights legislation and his hope that the "spotlight of history" will compel all of his Democratic colleagues to do the right thing. Jan. 6, 2022
