Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China

- Now Playing
Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China07:37
- UP NEXT
Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin06:15
Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’07:19
Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit06:29
Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance09:06
New video shows detained American Paul Whelan in prison04:35
Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’05:01
'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord06:17
Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist06:05
Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'05:38
Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist09:12
Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine05:24
Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’05:11
Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel07:17
Ukraine says it detained a Russian informant planning Zelenskyy assassination plot02:36
Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent04:29
'This is the implementation of our right for self-defense': Poroshenko on the reported drone attacks in Moscow06:05
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield on U.S. priorities for UN Security Council presidency07:50
Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine03:48
US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine07:17
- Now Playing
Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China07:37
- UP NEXT
Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin06:15
Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’07:19
Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit06:29
Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance09:06
New video shows detained American Paul Whelan in prison04:35
Play All