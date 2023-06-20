IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida

07:39

Rachel Maddow looks at the desperation of Ron DeSantis to convince Republican voters that his "war on woke" makes him worth their 2024 presidential primary vote, and looks back at another time in Florida politics when politicians waged a similar battle to their own political detriment. June 20, 2023

