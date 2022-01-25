Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema
Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, talks with Rachel Maddow about her group's new campaign, "Adios Sinema," pledging to spend at least $100,000 to primary and unseat Senator Kyrsten Sinema.Jan. 25, 2022
