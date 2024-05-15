IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’
May 15, 202408:38
    Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

The Beat with Ari

Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

08:38

Top Republicans flocked to Donald Trump's trial, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the unusual venue for VP tryouts with Obama campaign vet Chai Komanduri and Brian Stelter, author of “Network of Lies." (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 15, 2024

    Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

