    Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

Rachel Maddow

Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about why, even though the spike in Covid case numbers and hospitalizations is cause for concern, those numbers are not as alarming as they seem. Jan. 5, 2022

