Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death
02:36
Share this -
copied
Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about why, even though the spike in Covid case numbers and hospitalizations is cause for concern, those numbers are not as alarming as they seem. Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death
02:36
UP NEXT
U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases
06:40
Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says
09:54
See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air
03:47
Biden urges parents to vaccinate children to help keep schools open
02:01
Puerto Rico sees huge spike in Covid cases despite high vaccination rate