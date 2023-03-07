IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Because she made a fuss, Judy Heumann made everyone's life better

Because she made a fuss, Judy Heumann made everyone's life better

Rachel Maddow celebrates the life and accomplishments of Judy Heumann, a tireless advocate for the rights of the disabled who helped secure the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act.March 7, 2023

    Because she made a fuss, Judy Heumann made everyone's life better

