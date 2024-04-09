IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags
April 9, 2024
    Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags

Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags

While normal banks have shied away from dealing with Donald Trump, one bank has repeatedly bailed him out of tough financial situations, including paying the bond while he appeals his civil fraud trial loss. Rachel Maddow takes a closer look at the bank and the billionaire associated with it to understand why it may not be the lifeline Trump needs. April 9, 2024

