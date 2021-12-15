A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021
