  • How a 'sad sack nutball' ended up at the center of the Russia crisis

    'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape

    Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case

  • Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN

  • DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida

  • What ever happened to the federal investigation of Trump's fake elector scheme?

  • Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

  • Trump humiliated as protests he called for fail to materialize

  • 'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case 

  • Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

  • Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

  • Trump legal hole may be too deep to plead his way out: former Agnew prosecutor

  • Why banning Trump from public office could tempt DOJ on a no-jail plea deal

  • Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

  • 'Croix de Feu' attempts to take France by storm in 1934

  • Maddow: 'The harm is done,' Trump shattered U.S. reputation for protecting allies' intel

  • Coded comments from GOP congressmen add to concerns about violence around Trump case

Rachel Maddow

'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, explains why the audio of Donald Trump discussing classified documents he acknowledges he is not qualifed to declassify makes her hair "stand up on end a little bit." June 27, 2023

