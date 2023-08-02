IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35

  • Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • 'Stop the Steal became a cash machine': Dishonest fundraising could come to bite Trump

    02:45

  • 'Exciting, blustering nutjobs': Money problems, chaos seen in state Republican Parties

    09:36

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

    02:53

  • Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

    02:47

  • Why Alabama Republicans may be plotting something bigger with defiance of Supreme Court

    07:34

  • Trump court schedule puts rule of law on the ballot; Alabama GOP already rejecting courts

    04:47

  • Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon: Rosenberg; But who else might prosecutors name?

    04:06

  • Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes

    04:20

  • Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

    11:48

  • Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

    03:29

  • NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests

    29:08

  • Tennessee A.G. uses private medical records in Republican campaign against trans people

    11:10

  • Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again

    04:10

  • Poland sees peril for women of extreme, ill-considered abortion bans

    02:21

  • In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking

    07:23

  • How a 'sad sack nutball' ended up at the center of the Russia crisis

    05:55

  • 'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape

    04:10

Rachel Maddow

'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

05:45

Rachel Maddow highlights parts of the second federal indictment of Donald Trump that show Trump and his acolytes accepting the likelihood of violence in the course of seizing power that Trump failed to earn in the 2020 election and willing to use military force against the American people to enforce their will. Aug. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35

  • Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • 'Stop the Steal became a cash machine': Dishonest fundraising could come to bite Trump

    02:45

  • 'Exciting, blustering nutjobs': Money problems, chaos seen in state Republican Parties

    09:36

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All