    'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

Rachel Maddow

'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

09:13

Rachel Maddow talks with Jen Psaki about why Donald Trump is emphasizing his affinity for strongman dictators as part of his closing argument to New Hampshire voters, why the simplicity of life with an authoritarian leader who makes all of the decisions is appealing to some voters, and the historical lessons for how democracies have survived similar threats in the past. Jan. 23, 2024

