'Like no nightmare I can ever imagine'; Israeli seeks help in the return of his abducted family members

Yaniv Yaakov, whose brother, nephews, as well as his brother's girlfriend, were taken hostage from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists, talks with Rachel Maddow about his desperation for help to bring his loved ones back home, calling on the Israeli government to prioritize the return of hostages over immediate military retribution against Hamas.Oct. 10, 2023