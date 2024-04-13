IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Iran has launched drones toward Israel, IDF spokesman says

U.S. officials confirm Iran launches drones toward Israel
April 13, 202406:56

  • Iran attack expected to include ballistic missiles targeting Israeli government sites

NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Jerusalem where air defenses have been intensified across the region as U.S. officials confirm that Iran has launched multiple drones toward Israel. The move fulfills Iran's promise to retaliate against Israel, accusing it of bombing the embassy in Syria earlier this month. April 13, 2024

