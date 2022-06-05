Carol Moseley Braun shares her concerns of the misinformation of elections including the growing fear of this year's midterm election06:18
- Now Playing
Rep. Kweisi Mfume on the growing pressure of Congress passing bills related to gun reform, President Biden's approval rating on the economy, and many more.06:55
- UP NEXT
King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"08:05
"This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election.06:15
Fred Gray and Dan Abrams' new book highlights Dr. King's Criminal Trial08:15
Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans05:55
Sharpton: "We should remember their names and rise up, so they did not die in vain"02:29
Gov Hochul on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo NY06:20
Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'08:35
Sen. Gillibrand: "We need to figure out how we can create the possibility of a less divided nation"06:18
Multiple injured at California church shooting00:31
Fmr. NYC Mayor:"I mistook policy for popularity"11:09
Abraham Bolden's Recent Pardon by President Biden06:01
Chef José Andrés' continued fight to help Ukrainian refugees07:42
Katie Benner breaks down the DOJ Investigation Report on Mississippi State Penitentiary07:52
Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"02:56
Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"08:45
Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America11:51
Chef Jose Andres' mission to feeding Ukrainian refugees11:18
Nate Mook: "We hope to continue this to make a difference as long as we're needed here"06:09
Carol Moseley Braun shares her concerns of the misinformation of elections including the growing fear of this year's midterm election06:18
- Now Playing
Rep. Kweisi Mfume on the growing pressure of Congress passing bills related to gun reform, President Biden's approval rating on the economy, and many more.06:55
- UP NEXT
King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"08:05
"This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election.06:15
Fred Gray and Dan Abrams' new book highlights Dr. King's Criminal Trial08:15
Braxton Brewington addresses the racial disparities of student loan debt among Black Americans05:55
Play All