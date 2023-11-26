IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
PoliticsNation

NYC Mayor Adams on '93 assault allegations: 'I don't recall ever meeting this person'

08:46

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss recent headlines, including allegations of sexual assault in 1993, the FBI campaign finance probe into Adams' role in the Turkish consulate project, the ongoing migrant crisis in US cities, and recent budget cuts to social spending in the city.Nov. 26, 2023

