PoliticsNation

Michael Cohen reacts to Trump’s indictment: There will be revelations to come

07:04

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen speaks to Rev. Al Sharpton about Trump facing federal charges over mishandling classified documents, the threat of violence at his upcoming arraignment in Florida, and why he believes there will be more revelations to come on Jared Kushner's relationship with Saudi Arabia.June 11, 2023

