IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

  • Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter

    11:39

  • Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case

    10:45

  • Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

    09:04

  • Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers

    08:35

  • Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"

    09:56

  • Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"

    06:35

  • Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer

    12:04

  • Cohen: 'The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain'

    08:41

  • Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation

    09:59

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50

  • Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31

  • Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

  • Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday

    02:51

  • 'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

  • Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress

    00:27

PoliticsNation

Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

08:20

Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director, Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal joins Rev. Al Sharpton to share his views on last week's Supreme Court decision striking down race-based affirmative action.July 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

  • Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter

    11:39

  • Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case

    10:45

  • Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All