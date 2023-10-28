IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House Minority Leader on the New House GOP Speaker and the Issues of Gun Control in the Wake of Maine Mass Shooting

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47

  • Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

    05:40

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

    03:55

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

    09:17

  • U.S. officials worried attacks on Israel can escalate to a regional conflict

    03:55

  • More than 200 Israelis killed as hostage situations continue to unfold

    02:45

  • Mayor Adams and Turner's Battle to Combat the Migrant Crisis

    10:33

  • 'Those who carry a baton': Vice President Kamala Harris reflects on the generational impact civil rights figures had

    06:14

  • ‘The hypocrisy is rampant’: Harris slams attacks on voting rights 60 years after March on Washington

    10:31

  • Southern California under state of emergency as Hilary nears

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

    10:53

  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary

    07:28

  • 'These Actions Shows a Consciousness of Guilt': Rep. Adam Schiff on the latest news of Trump's Classified Documents Case

    07:33

  • Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

    08:20

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

  • Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter

    11:39

  • Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case

    10:45

  • Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

PoliticsNation

House Minority Leader on the New House GOP Speaker and the Issues of Gun Control in the Wake of Maine Mass Shooting

09:56

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries joins Rev. Al Sharpton to talk about the newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson and the ongoing issues of gun control in the wake of a mass shooting in Maine that killed 18 people. Oct. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House Minority Leader on the New House GOP Speaker and the Issues of Gun Control in the Wake of Maine Mass Shooting

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47

  • Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

    05:40

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

    03:55

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

    09:17

  • U.S. officials worried attacks on Israel can escalate to a regional conflict

    03:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All