IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

    10:53
  • UP NEXT

    Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary

    07:28

  • 'These Actions Shows a Consciousness of Guilt': Rep. Adam Schiff on the latest news of Trump's Classified Documents Case

    07:33

  • Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

    08:20

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

  • Mother of Florida Woman Demands Justice For Her Daughter

    11:39

  • Lawyers for Jordan Neely's Family Discusses Jordan Neely's Case

    10:45

  • Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'

    07:41

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

    09:04

  • Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers

    08:35

  • Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"

    09:56

  • Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"

    06:35

  • Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer

    12:04

  • Cohen: 'The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain'

    08:41

  • Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation

    09:59

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March

    02:50

  • Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 

    05:31

  • Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy

    08:26

  • Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    09:52

PoliticsNation

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

10:53

In an exclusive interview, Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton for a wide-ranging discussion about civil rights, voter suppression, and the state of democracy ahead of 2024. Harris blasts the “many forces” pushing to “weaken our democracy” and calls out the "gall" of GOP voter suppression plots trying to "make it more difficult for the American people to vote." Harris also reveals what she hopes the legacy of her historic vice presidency will be for young women, African Americans, and more.Aug. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

    10:53
  • UP NEXT

    Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Celebrates Their 110th Anniversary

    07:28

  • 'These Actions Shows a Consciousness of Guilt': Rep. Adam Schiff on the latest news of Trump's Classified Documents Case

    07:33

  • Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director's views on the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action

    08:20

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All