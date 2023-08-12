EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris warns democracy ‘is at stake right now’

In an exclusive interview, Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton for a wide-ranging discussion about civil rights, voter suppression, and the state of democracy ahead of 2024. Harris blasts the “many forces” pushing to “weaken our democracy” and calls out the "gall" of GOP voter suppression plots trying to "make it more difficult for the American people to vote." Harris also reveals what she hopes the legacy of her historic vice presidency will be for young women, African Americans, and more.Aug. 12, 2023