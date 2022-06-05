Carol Moseley Braun shares her concerns of the misinformation of elections including the growing fear of this year's midterm election

Former Democratic Illinois Senator and Member of the National Council of Election Integrity, Carol Moseley Braun joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss her concerns on the misinformation and the 'big lie' of the 2020 election after a recent revealing tapes of the GOP contesting to seize power of this year's midterm election and the action of the National Council of Election Integrity taking action to pushback on those lies. June 5, 2022