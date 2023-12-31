IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
POLITICSNATION

Ava DuVernay hammers Nikki Haley and warns the GOP is defending 'the unconscionable'

09:32

Film and television director Ava DuVernay's latest project "Origin" adapts a best-selling book on race and class to connect the dots and the differences between the black freedom struggle and the injustices faced by minorities worldwide. She speaks to MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton.Dec. 31, 2023

